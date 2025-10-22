Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 100+ Scientist, Engineer & Other Posts - Details

Posted on 22 Oct 2025
According to the notification, selected candidates will be posted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a major recruitment drive for over 100 vacancies across multiple roles, including Scientist/Engineer, Radiographer, Atmospheric Science/Meteorology, Technician, Draughtsman, Nurse, and Library Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online through the official websites - isro.gov.in or shar.gov.in - until November 14, 2025.

Eligibility and Application Fee

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, with upper age limits varying depending on the post. A processing fee of ₹750 is applicable; however, it will be refunded in full for women, SC/ST/PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates upon appearing for the written test. Others will receive a refund of ₹500 after the test.

Selection Process

The selection procedure includes a written examination and interview, each carrying equal weightage (50%) for Scientist/Engineer roles. For positions such as Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant ‘A’, Technician-B, and Draughtsman-B, a skill test will replace the interview round.

According to the notification, selected candidates will be posted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India’s primary space port located near Chennai. For Scientist/Engineer positions, the salary ranges between ₹56,100 and ₹1,77,500 (Level 10), while Technician and Draughtsman roles offer salaries from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month.

The recruitment drive includes reserved vacancies for candidates belonging to UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories, as per government norms.

Read the detailed notice here.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
