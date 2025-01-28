Registration underway for CUET PG 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Exam dates inside

Summary Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG As per the schedule, the examination for Common University Entrance Test for PG courses will be held from March 13 to March 31, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET PG 2025 examination in March 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

As per the schedule, the examination for Common University Entrance Test for PG courses will be held from March 13 to March 31, 2025. The registration process commenced on January 2 and will end on February 1, 2025. The deadline for successful transaction of examination fee is February 2, 2025. The correction window will open on February 3 and will close on February 5, 2025.

CUET PG 2025 advance city intimation will be available in the first week of March 2025 and the admit card link will be activated 3/4 days before the actual date of the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

CUET PG 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG Click on the registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a printout of the same for future reference

CUET PG 2025: Direct Link

The application fee to apply is Rs 1400 for two test papers and Rs 700 for per test paper for general category candidates, Rs 1200 for two test papers and Rs 600 for per test paper for OBC-NCL/GenEWS, Rs 1100 and Rs 600 for two test papers and per test paper for SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates and for PwBD category candidates Rs 1000 and Rs 600 for two papers and each paper.