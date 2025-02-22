MHT CET

Registration deadline revised for MHT CET 2025- Check Latest Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Feb 2025
10:42 AM

File Image

Summary
Candidates will be allowed to submit the MHT CET application form with late fee tomorrow on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra extended the registration date for MHT CET 2025 engineering, technology, pharmacy, BPlanning, MPlanning (integrated) and agriculture education. Candidates will be allowed to submit the MHT CET application form with late fee tomorrow on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the MHT CET exams 2025 for the physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology paper (PCM and PCB) will be conducted on April 19 to 27 and April 9 to March 17 respectively. As per the MHT CET final extended schedule, candidates will be able to register for the Maharashtra CET by February 27.

MHT CET 2025: Revised Registration Schedule

Online registration and confirmation of application with late fee of Rs 500- February 23 to 27

Payment through online- Upto February 28

MHT CET correction window (Expected)- March 2025

MHT CET exam- PCM (April 19 to 27), PCB (April 9 to March 17)

It must be noted that applicants will be given one extra day after the registration deadline to make payment for the entrance exam. Candidates will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories.

Last updated on 22 Feb 2025
10:43 AM
MHT CET MHT CET 2025
