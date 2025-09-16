NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Registration Deadline Extended, Revised Schedule Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Sep 2025
11:18 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has released the revised counselling dates for UP NEET UG 2025 round 2 admissions.
Students who qualified for NEET UG 2025 but missed the earlier deadline now have another chance to register for counselling.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has released the revised counselling dates for UP NEET UG 2025 round 2 admissions. Students who qualified for NEET UG 2025 but missed the earlier deadline now have another chance to register for counselling.

The last date for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling registration has been extended to September 18, 2025, from the previous deadline of September 15. Eligible candidates can complete their registration in online mode at upneet.gov.in. Authorities have advised students not to wait until the last day and complete the process at the earliest for a smooth experience.

As per the new schedule, the UP NEET UG 2025 round 2 merit list will now be released on September 19, 2025, instead of September 15. Following this, choice filling will be open from September 19 to 23, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 24, 2025. Selected candidates can download allotment letters and finalise admissions between September 25 and 27, September 29 to 30, and October 3, 2025.

Only students who successfully complete registration, document verification, and pay the security deposit will be eligible for the choice filling and allotment process.

Last updated on 16 Sep 2025
11:18 AM
NEET UG 2025 UP NEET UG NEET counselling Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET)
Similar stories
board exams

Board Exam 2026: NCERT Offers Free 24-Week Online Courses for Class 11 & 12 via SWAYA. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List Postponed! Schedule for All Phases Revised Again

teacher eligibility test (TET)

Bombay HC Allows Teachers Clearing TET After 2019 Deadline to Retain Service, Promoti. . .

UKSSSC

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Vacancy, Eligibility & Key Dat. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
board exams

Board Exam 2026: NCERT Offers Free 24-Week Online Courses for Class 11 & 12 via SWAYA. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List Postponed! Schedule for All Phases Revised Again

teacher eligibility test (TET)

Bombay HC Allows Teachers Clearing TET After 2019 Deadline to Retain Service, Promoti. . .

UKSSSC

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Vacancy, Eligibility & Key Dat. . .

workshops

Handicrafts workshop

istock.com/deepak sethi
Education

Ready. Steady. Grow! How freshers can find their way around college

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality