UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Registration Deadline Extended, Revised Schedule Out

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has released the revised counselling dates for UP NEET UG 2025 round 2 admissions. Students who qualified for NEET UG 2025 but missed the earlier deadline now have another chance to register for counselling.

The last date for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling registration has been extended to September 18, 2025, from the previous deadline of September 15. Eligible candidates can complete their registration in online mode at upneet.gov.in. Authorities have advised students not to wait until the last day and complete the process at the earliest for a smooth experience.

As per the new schedule, the UP NEET UG 2025 round 2 merit list will now be released on September 19, 2025, instead of September 15. Following this, choice filling will be open from September 19 to 23, 2025.

The round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 24, 2025. Selected candidates can download allotment letters and finalise admissions between September 25 and 27, September 29 to 30, and October 3, 2025.

Only students who successfully complete registration, document verification, and pay the security deposit will be eligible for the choice filling and allotment process.