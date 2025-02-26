Assam

Registration deadline extended for Assam CEE 2025- Read details inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Feb 2025
18:00 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam up to March 9 at astu.ac.in
According to the schedule, the exam will be held on April 27, in a single shift of three hours duration, from 11 am to 2 pm

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) extended the registration deadline for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2025). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam up to March 9 at astu.ac.in.

“As per the decision of 5th Cell committee Meeting of CEE-2025, held on 25th February, 2025, the last date for submission of online application forms is extended till 9 th March, 2025,” read the official notice.

According to the schedule, the exam will be held on April 27, in a single shift of three hours duration, from 11 am to 2 pm. The admit card will be available for download from April 12 to 23, 2025. The question paper will consist of questions from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each of the three sections will have 40 questions.

Assam CEE 2025: Steps to register

  1. Visit the official ASTU website- astu.ac.in
  2. Click on the CEE 2025 online application form link
  3. Open the registration link
  4. Complete the registration process
  5. Login to your account and fill out the application form
  6. Upload documents and pay the exam fee
  7. Submit your form and download the confirmation page
Last updated on 26 Feb 2025
18:00 PM
Assam Assam CEE 2025 Registration Date
