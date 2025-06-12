Answer Key Objection Closes Tomorrow For APSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2025- Details

Summary Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at apsc.nic.in Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible for the main examination (written test and interview/personality test

The Assam Public Service Commission is set to close the objection window for APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at apsc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 was conducted on June 8, 2025. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible for the main examination (written test and interview/personality test).

The official notice said, “Candidates are requested to visit the website and submit the correct answer as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim in the link provided in the official website on or before 13-06-2025 for taking necessary action from this end. No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained. The link will be available from tomorrow on 09/06/2025. No petition through email or hard copy regarding claim and objection against Answer key will be considered.”

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to submit objections against APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit Check the answer key and challenge it by submitting documented proof Download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for future use

