Answer Key

Answer Key Objection Closes Tomorrow For APSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2025- Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2025
17:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at apsc.nic.in
Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible for the main examination (written test and interview/personality test

The Assam Public Service Commission is set to close the objection window for APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at apsc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 was conducted on June 8, 2025. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible for the main examination (written test and interview/personality test).

The official notice said, “Candidates are requested to visit the website and submit the correct answer as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim in the link provided in the official website on or before 13-06-2025 for taking necessary action from this end. No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained. The link will be available from tomorrow on 09/06/2025. No petition through email or hard copy regarding claim and objection against Answer key will be considered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to submit objections against APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. Check the answer key and challenge it by submitting documented proof
  5. Download the confirmation page
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2025
17:34 PM
Answer Key Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Similar stories
AP SSC Supplementary Exam

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

HSSC CET 2025

HSSC CET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Soon- Check Last Date To Register Inside

NTA

NTA Closes AIAPGET 2025 Application Correction Window Today- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP SSC Supplementary Exam

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

HSSC CET 2025

HSSC CET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

Amity University

Dream Big, Study Smart: Amity Uni Kolkata Rolls Out Major Scholarships for +2 Student. . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Soon- Check Last Date To Register Inside

WB schools

School Shutdown in Bengal - Govt Issues Fresh Order as Heatwave Hits Multiple Distric. . .

NTA

NTA Closes AIAPGET 2025 Application Correction Window Today- Direct Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality