UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Soon- Check Last Date To Register Inside

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Service Examination (CSE) preliminary examination results and the registration dates for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025 exam. Interested candidates can visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and check the notice.

A total of 14,161 candidates have been shortlisted for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025 exam. The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 will consist of a written test and interview or personality test.

Along with the results, the commission has also published the UPSC prelims shortlisted candidates’ list with name and roll number on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC prelims results of four candidates have been withheld due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

The UPSC Mains 2025 application will be available on the official website, upsc.gov.in, from June 16 to 25. Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200 for admission into the civil services mains exam. However, female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempted from paying fees.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.