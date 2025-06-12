HSSC CET 2025

HSSC CET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2025
14:51 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who want to apply for Haryana Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in
According to the schedule, the last date to deposit fee online is June 14, 2025

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will end the registration process for HSSC CET Recruitment 2025 on June 12, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Haryana Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the last date to deposit fee online is June 14, 2025. The exam is conducted for various Group C posts in offline mode under Haryana CET 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed 10+2/equivalent or Matric with additional qualification. The candidate's age limit should be 18 as of the closing date and 42 as of the closing date of registration.

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in
  2. Click on apply online link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details
  4. Click on submit and login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 12 Jun 2025
14:58 PM
HSSC CET 2025 HSSC 2025 Recruitment
