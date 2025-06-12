AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

Summary Students who have appeared for the AP Class 10th supplementary exam can download the AP SSC Supplementary result 2025 through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in According to the schedule, the AP SSC supplementary exams took place from May 19 to May 28, 2025

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the AP SSC supplementary result 2025 today, June 12. Students who have appeared for the AP Class 10th supplementary exam can download the AP SSC Supplementary result 2025 through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the AP SSC supplementary exams took place from May 19 to May 28, 2025. Students who secured a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject have been declared qualified in the AP SSC supplementary 2025 exam.

A total of 6,14,459 candidates took the AP SSC Exam 2025, of which 4,98,585 candidates passed. The pass percentage of girls was 84.09 per cent, and that of boys was 78.31 per cent.

AP 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Direct Link

AP 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in Click on the link for AP SSC 2025 supplementary results Enter your roll number in the required field AP 10th Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the result for future reference