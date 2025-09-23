Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for Scientist/Engineer-SC Posts

Posted on 23 Sep 2025
11:41 AM

Summary
The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has opened online applications for the recruitment of Scientist/Engineer-SC posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official portal, vssc.gov.in, with the last date for submission being October 6, 2025 (5 PM).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a BE/BTech degree with at least 65% marks or a CGPA of 6.84/10, or an ME/MTech degree with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10. The qualifying degree must be completed by October 6, 2025. The upper age limit is 30 years as of the same date, with relaxations available for candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen categories. Only Indian nationals are eligible, and those with foreign degrees are required to submit an AIU equivalence certificate.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹750 for all candidates. However, SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and female applicants will receive a full refund after appearing in the written test, while others will get ₹500 refunded after deducting bank charges.

Selection Process

The recruitment will follow a two-stage selection process.

Written Test

Part A: 60 discipline-specific MCQs (75 minutes)

Part B: 15 aptitude MCQs (30 minutes)

Part C: One descriptive question (30 minutes)

Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in each section to move forward.

Interview

Shortlisting for the interview will be done in a 1:5 ratio (five candidates per vacancy). The final merit list will be prepared by combining 50% weightage from the written test and 50% from the interview.

Last updated on 23 Sep 2025
11:41 AM
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre ISRO Registration
