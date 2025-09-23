ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for Scientist/Engineer-SC Posts

Summary The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has opened online applications for the recruitment of Scientist/Engineer-SC posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official portal, vssc.gov.in.

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has opened online applications for the recruitment of Scientist/Engineer-SC posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official portal, vssc.gov.in, with the last date for submission being October 6, 2025 (5 PM).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a BE/BTech degree with at least 65% marks or a CGPA of 6.84/10, or an ME/MTech degree with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10. The qualifying degree must be completed by October 6, 2025. The upper age limit is 30 years as of the same date, with relaxations available for candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen categories. Only Indian nationals are eligible, and those with foreign degrees are required to submit an AIU equivalence certificate.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹750 for all candidates. However, SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and female applicants will receive a full refund after appearing in the written test, while others will get ₹500 refunded after deducting bank charges.

Selection Process

The recruitment will follow a two-stage selection process.

Written Test

Part A: 60 discipline-specific MCQs (75 minutes)

Part B: 15 aptitude MCQs (30 minutes)

Part C: One descriptive question (30 minutes)

Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in each section to move forward.

Interview

Shortlisting for the interview will be done in a 1:5 ratio (five candidates per vacancy). The final merit list will be prepared by combining 50% weightage from the written test and 50% from the interview.