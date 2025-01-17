REET Correction Window 2024 Open- Know Which Fields to Edit Here

Summary Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can find the correction window link through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in As per the official notice, the correction window will close on January 19, 2025 at 12 midnight

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan opened the REET 2024 correction window on January 17, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can find the correction window link through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the correction window will close on January 19, 2025 at 12 midnight. REET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates who want to make changes to the application form or rectify their mistakes can do it by paying Rs 200 as an amendment fee. Changes can be made in the following fields- father's name, mother's name, date of birth, mobile number, examination level and examination centre.

The official notice also mentioned that candidates who have selected test centres in 9 districts that the state government has cancelled can change their test centre preference from January 17-19, 2025.

REET 2024: Steps to make corrections

Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the REET 2024 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the correction application form Make the corrections and click on payment Once the payment is done download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

For further updates and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.