ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results Date Announced; Answer Book Verification Allowed

Posted on 09 Feb 2026
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will announce the results of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) December 2025 Inter and Final examinations on February 11. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their results from the official website, eicmai.in.

To access the CMA December 2025 results, candidates will need to log in using their student identification number. The results will be released along with paper-wise marks and the total marks obtained in both groups.

The CMA Inter and Final examinations were conducted from December 10 to December 17, 2025, while the CMA Foundation examination was held on December 13, 2025. The Foundation exam results were declared earlier on January 8.

According to the CMA Inter and Final passing criteria, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50 per cent overall to qualify for the examination.

ICMAI will also provide candidates with an option to apply for answer book verification if they are not satisfied with their scores. After the declaration of results, students can submit applications for verification of their answer books within 30 days of the result announcement.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to results and post-result procedures.

