IAT 2026

IISER Admissions: IAT 2026 Schedule Released; Check Key Dates and Test Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Feb 2026
15:36 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) admission schedule for the academic session 2026.
Candidates interested in applying for undergraduate programmes can submit their applications through the official IISER admissions portal once the registration window opens.

As per the schedule released by the institute, the online application process for IISER admissions 2026 will commence on March 5, 2026. Eligible candidates will be able to apply through multiple admission channels, ensuring wider access for students from varied academic pathways.

During the application process, candidates will be required to enter personal and academic details and indicate their preferred IISER campuses. The application portal will remain active until April 13.

Key Dates

  • Application Submission - March 5 to April 13, 2026
  • Application Correction Window - April 13 to April 15, 2026
  • Hall Ticket Release - May 24, 2026
  • IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) - June 7, 2026 (9 AM to Noon)

Applicants must fulfil the prescribed eligibility requirements. These include passing the Class 12 or an equivalent examination with the mandatory subjects and securing the minimum marks specified in the official admission guidelines issued by IISERs. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications to avoid disqualification at a later stage.

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026, which serves as a key admission pathway for many aspirants, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Last updated on 09 Feb 2026
15:37 PM
IAT 2026 IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) exam schedule Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research
