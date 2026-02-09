Board Exam 2026

MPBSE Begins MP Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Tomorrow; Over 7 Lakh Students to Appear

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Feb 2026
15:38 PM

File Image

Summary
As per the MP Class 12 board exam timetable 2026, the annual theory examinations will be conducted from February 10 to March 7
All Class 12 theory papers will be conducted for 80 marks, following a uniform question paper structure across subjects

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will begin the MP Class 12 board examinations 2026 from tomorrow, with nearly seven lakh students set to appear across science, commerce, and humanities streams.

As per the MP Class 12 board exam timetable 2026, the annual theory examinations will be conducted from February 10 to March 7. Students appearing for the exams must carry their school identity card along with the MP Class 12 admit card, which can be downloaded from the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

The board has instructed candidates to report to their respective examination centres by 8 am. Entry to the examination hall will be closed 15 minutes after the commencement of the exam, and question papers will be distributed five minutes before the start time.

MP Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026

All Class 12 theory papers will be conducted for 80 marks, following a uniform question paper structure across subjects. The question paper will include short-answer, long-answer, and very long-answer questions.

Each paper will also feature 20 compulsory objective-type questions, carrying one mark each.

For science subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, 20 marks are allotted for practical examinations. In the case of commerce and humanities streams, the remaining marks will be assessed through internal evaluations conducted at the school level. Mathematics is the only subject that will carry 100 marks exclusively for the theory paper.

Students are advised to follow all examination guidelines strictly and reach the centres well in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Last updated on 09 Feb 2026
15:40 PM
Board Exam 2026 Class 12
