AEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu; CSAP Counselling Dates Inside

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has declared the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2026 Phase 1 results today, February 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website, aeee.amrita.edu.

To check the AEEE 2026 Phase 1 result, candidates must log in using their registered mobile number and verify via OTP. The Phase 1 examination was conducted from January 29 to February 1, 2026.

The AEEE 2026 Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held from April 24 to April 30, 2026. Slot booking for Phase 2 will open from April 10 to April 20, while the last date to apply for AEEE 2026 Phase 2 registration is April 15.

The Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) counselling is expected to begin in May 2026. Both AEEE 2026 rank holders and JEE Main 2026 qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. As per the official information, 70 per cent of seats will be allotted to candidates qualified through AEEE, while the remaining 30 per cent will be filled based on JEE Main 2026 scores.

The counselling process also offers up to 75 per cent fee waiver for students across all BTech branches. In cases where candidates have valid scores in both AEEE 2026 and JEE Main 2026, the better score will be considered for seat allotment and scholarship decisions.

According to the official website, candidates who booked a slot for Phase 1 can appear for Phase 2 by paying an additional fee of ₹600. However, candidates who did not book a slot for Phase 1 can appear for Phase 2 without paying any extra fee.

AEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result: How to Check

Visit the official website at aeee.amrita.edu Click on the AEEE 2026 result download link Enter your registered mobile number Enter the OTP received The AEEE scorecard will appear on the screen Check the marks and qualifying status and download the rank card for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their scorecard and stay updated through the official website for further announcements related to counselling and admissions.