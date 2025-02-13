REET 2024

REET 2024 Admit cards to be released by RBSE on February 19 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
17:14 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
Candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit cards from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in by entering their login credentials
The examination is scheduled to be held on February 27, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 5.30 pm

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be releasing the admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test (REET) on Wednesday, February 19 on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit cards from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in by entering their login credentials.

The examination is scheduled to be held on February 27, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to download REET 2024 Admit cards from official website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card candidates must also carry a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

REET 2024
