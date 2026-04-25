RBSE Releases Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2026; Test Scheduled from May 14

Summary The timetable includes multiple categories such as secondary, vocational, Praveshika, and CwSN candidates, covering core subjects including Hindi, English, Science, and Mathematics, along with several vocational subjects The board has instructed students to strictly adhere to the schedule, noting that any changes, if required, will be communicated through official online channels

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the supplementary examination date sheet for 2026. As per the schedule, the examinations will be conducted from May 14 to May 16 in a single morning session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

The timetable includes multiple categories such as secondary, vocational, Praveshika, and CwSN candidates, covering core subjects including Hindi, English, Science, and Mathematics, along with several vocational subjects. The board has instructed students to strictly adhere to the schedule, noting that any changes, if required, will be communicated through official online channels.

RBSE has also issued guidelines for candidates appearing in the supplementary exams. The use of unfair means and electronic devices is strictly prohibited, and students are required to follow all examination hall rules. Special arrangements have been made for CwSN candidates to ensure accessibility during the exams.

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Earlier, the RBSE Class 10 results were declared on March 28, with 10,06,450 students qualifying and recording a pass percentage of 94.23%. The Class 12 results were also announced on the same day. Students who scored below the minimum qualifying mark of 33% are eligible to appear in the supplementary examinations.

Admit cards for the supplementary exams will be issued separately, and students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates regarding their examination details.