RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024 Released- Know Exam Dates Inside

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE issued Rajasthan Board Datesheet 2025. The RBSE Class 10th, 12th timetable has been released and is available on the official twitter account of District Collector and Magistrate of Ajmer. Candidates will be able to download the datesheet, once it is made available on the official website.

According to the datesheet, Class 10 or Madhyamik exam will commence on 6 March and will conclude on April 1, 2025. The Class 12 board examination will begin on March 6 and conclude on April 5, 2025. The RBSE 10th, and 12th exams 2025 will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the home page, click on the links to download Class 10 or 12 exam date sheet 2025 as required The Class 10, 12 date sheet 2025 will be displayed on the screen Check the datesheet and download it Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further details, candidates are advised to check the official website.