Rajasthan government

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024 Released- Know Exam Dates Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
17:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to download the datesheet, once it is made available on the official website
According to the datesheet, Class 10 or Madhyamik exam will commence on 6 March and will conclude on April 1, 2025

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE issued Rajasthan Board Datesheet 2025. The RBSE Class 10th, 12th timetable has been released and is available on the official twitter account of District Collector and Magistrate of Ajmer. Candidates will be able to download the datesheet, once it is made available on the official website.

According to the datesheet, Class 10 or Madhyamik exam will commence on 6 March and will conclude on April 1, 2025. The Class 12 board examination will begin on March 6 and conclude on April 5, 2025. The RBSE 10th, and 12th exams 2025 will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the links to download Class 10 or 12 exam date sheet 2025 as required
  3. The Class 10, 12 date sheet 2025 will be displayed on the screen
  4. Check the datesheet and download it
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further details, candidates are advised to check the official website.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
17:21 PM
Rajasthan government RBSE Class 10 Class 12 exam schedule board exams
Similar stories
Common entrance test

Telangana Common Entrance Tests 2025: Check Exam Dates, Courses, and Details

JEE Main 2025

NTA to Release JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Soon: How to Download

UCO Bank

UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancies for Local Bank Officers- Read Details Inside

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Registration Begins - Full Exam Schedule and Eligibility Released

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Kharagpur

Unleashing the Future: Welcome to Kshitij 2025 - Asia's Largest Techno-Management Fes. . .

Common entrance test

Telangana Common Entrance Tests 2025: Check Exam Dates, Courses, and Details

JEE Main 2025

NTA to Release JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Soon: How to Download

UCO Bank

UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancies for Local Bank Officers- Read Details Inside

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Registration Begins - Full Exam Schedule and Eligibility Released

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Final Decision Update and Key Reforms