RBSE 12th Result 2026: Toppers List Announced by Rajasthan Board, Check Stream-Wise Details

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Class 12 Result 2026 for all three major streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce - along with the list of toppers. The board has recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.23%, reflecting strong academic performance across the state.
Among the streams, Commerce students have achieved the highest success rate, with a pass percentage of 98.50%. The Arts stream followed closely with 97.54%, while the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 97.52%, indicating consistent performance across disciplines.
The toppers list highlights exceptional individual achievements. In the Arts stream, Navya and Narpat have jointly secured the top position, each scoring an outstanding 99.62%. Their performance places them among the highest scorers in the state this year.
In the Science stream, Deepika has emerged as the topper with an exceptional score of 99.8%, setting a high benchmark for academic excellence. The board’s announcement of stream-wise toppers underscores the competitive spirit and dedication demonstrated by students across Rajasthan.
The Rajasthan Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026.