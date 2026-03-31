Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Toppers List Announced by Rajasthan Board, Check Stream-Wise Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Mar 2026
12:39 PM

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Summary
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Class 12 Result 2026 along with the list of toppers.
The toppers list highlights exceptional individual achievements.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Class 12 Result 2026 for all three major streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce - along with the list of toppers. The board has recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.23%, reflecting strong academic performance across the state.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Out, Portal Down: Alternative Way to Check Scores Here
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Out, Portal Down: Alternative Way to Check Scores Here

Among the streams, Commerce students have achieved the highest success rate, with a pass percentage of 98.50%. The Arts stream followed closely with 97.54%, while the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 97.52%, indicating consistent performance across disciplines.

The toppers list highlights exceptional individual achievements. In the Arts stream, Navya and Narpat have jointly secured the top position, each scoring an outstanding 99.62%. Their performance places them among the highest scorers in the state this year.

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In the Science stream, Deepika has emerged as the topper with an exceptional score of 99.8%, setting a high benchmark for academic excellence. The board’s announcement of stream-wise toppers underscores the competitive spirit and dedication demonstrated by students across Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Last updated on 31 Mar 2026
12:40 PM
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Board Exam 2026 Toppers list Result
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