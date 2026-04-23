Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

JAC Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at jacresults.com; Class 12 Marksheet Next

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
15:30 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, jacresults.com, using their roll number and roll code
The JAC Class 10 board exams 2026 were conducted from February 3 to February 17

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 today, April 23. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, jacresults.com, using their roll number and roll code.

In addition to the official website, students can also access their results via SMS services and DigiLocker, making it easier to retrieve scorecards.

As per the JAC grading system, student performance is assessed on a five-point scale based on percentage:

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  • A+ (Distinction): 80% and above
  • First Division: 60% and above
  • Second Division: 45% to 60%
  • Third Division: 33% to 45%

The minimum passing mark is 33%, and students who fail to meet the criteria will be required to appear for compartment examinations.

The JAC Class 10 board exams 2026 were conducted from February 3 to February 17.

JAC 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Click on “JAC Class 10 Result 2026”
  3. Enter roll number and roll code
  4. Click on Submit
  5. View your result on the screen
  6. Download and print it for future use

Students are advised to carefully verify the details on their marksheet and keep a copy for future academic requirements.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
15:34 PM
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Jharkhand Academic Council Results out Board Exam 2026
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