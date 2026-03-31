Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Out, Portal Down: Alternative Way to Check Scores Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Mar 2026
10:51 AM

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Summary
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has officially announced the much-awaited Class 12 results for the 2026 academic session.
The results were declared during a formal press conference.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has officially announced the much-awaited Class 12 results for the 2026 academic session, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.23%. The results were declared during a formal press conference, where key performance indicators, including stream-wise, gender-wise, and district-wise statistics, were also shared.

Students can now access their results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, by entering their login credentials. The board has also provided an SMS facility for students to check their scores conveniently.

Among the three major streams, Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.50%, followed by Arts at 97.54% and Science at 97.52%. The strong performance across streams highlights consistent academic achievement among students in the state.

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The results were formally announced by Rajasthan’s Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar from the Udaipur district collector’s office. He was joined by board administrator Shakti Singh Rathore and secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore, who participated from the Ajmer board office.

To check the RBSE Class 12 result 2026 online, students need to visit the official website, click on the result link available on the homepage, and enter the required details. Once submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

For added convenience, students can also access their results via SMS. Arts stream students can type “RJ12A” followed by their roll number, while Science and Commerce students can use “RJ12S” and “RJ12C” respectively, and send the message to the designated numbers to receive their results.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026, in a single shift from 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM. Students appeared for the examinations at 139 centres across the state.

Last updated on 31 Mar 2026
10:52 AM
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Board Exam 2026 Result Class 12
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