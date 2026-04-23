Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 OUT; Check Stream Wise Toppers List Inside

Summary In the class 10 examination or HSLC, a total of 22,765 candidates appeared, out of which 16,406 students passed the examination with a pass percentage of 72.07 In the class 12 examination or HSSLC, the overall pass percentage was at 85.46 per cent, improving by 3.02 percentage points from 82.44% in 2025

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Thursday declared the results of the class 10 and 12 examinations, which recorded a pass percentage of 72.07 and 85.46, respectively.

In the class 10 examination or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), a total of 22,765 candidates appeared, out of which 16,406 students passed the examination with a pass percentage of 72.07.

Aman Kumar of MGM Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, topped the HSLC examination with 590 marks (98.33%), securing both the NBSE Topper Award and the Governor's Gold Medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was followed by Sudhanshu Kumar of Olympic Higher Secondary School, Zunheboto with 98.00%, while the third position was jointly held by Shreya Singh of Holy Child School, Dimapur and Benchumo Tungoe of Isaiah Ability Higher Secondary School, Wokha, both scoring 97.67%.

In the class 12 examination or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), the overall pass percentage was at 85.46 per cent, improving by 3.02 percentage points from 82.44% in 2025.

In the Arts stream 11,594 students had appeared in the examination and 9,945 had passed with 85.78 pass percentage, while in the Science stream 2,749 candidates had appeared and 2,355 students had passed the examination with 85.67 pass percentage.

In the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 81.69, as 919 out of the 1,125 candidates had cleared the examination.

Menguhaankum Chang of St John Higher Secondary Residential School, Dimapur, was the topper in the Science stream with 95.60%.

Keleno Thorie of Northfield Higher Secondary School, Khikha, Kohima, topped the Arts stream with 96.80 per cent, while in Commerce, Shreya Debnath of Pranab Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, topped with 96 per cent.

The Board said that marksheets for both HSLC and HSSLC will be distributed through respective institutions from May 1 to May 5.

Students can apply for rescrutiny within 15 days, while compartmental and improvement examinations are scheduled to be held in June 2026, with applications open from May 11 to May 16.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.