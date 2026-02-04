Reserve Bank of India

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today, Exam Starts February 28

File Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close the registration process for Office Attendant posts today, February 4, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website at rbi.org.in.

As per the recruitment notification, the online written examination will be conducted on February 28 and March 1, 2026. The test will consist of 120 objective-type questions carrying a total of 120 marks, with a duration of 90 minutes.

The online test will include 30 questions each from Reasoning, General English, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability. There will be negative marking, with one-fourth (0.25) marks deducted for every incorrect answer.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class 10 (SSC/Matriculation) from a recognized board of the State or Union Territory falling under the regional jurisdiction of the RBI recruiting office they are applying to. Applicants should be between 18 and 25 years of age.

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at rbi.org.in
  • Click on the ‘Opportunities’ section
  • Select the RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026 registration link
  • Complete the registration and fill out the application form
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  • Keep a printed copy for future reference

The application fee is ₹450 plus 18% GST for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen (EXS) categories are required to pay ₹50 plus 18% GST.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Reserve Bank of India RBI
