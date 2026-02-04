Gujarat government

GSSSB Releases Notification for Class III Combined Competitive Exam; 5,370 Vacancies Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2026
14:41 PM

File Image

Summary
The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the official notification for the Gujarat Subordinate Services, Class III Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026 for recruitment to Group A and Group B posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,370 vacancies across various departments of the Gujarat government.

The notification, issued under Advertisement No. 378/202526, states that applications will be accepted online through the OJAS portal. Candidates possessing a bachelor’s degree, along with the required language proficiency and basic computer knowledge, are eligible to apply within the stipulated timeline.

As per the notification, the selection process will consist of a preliminary examination followed by a main examination. The preliminary test will be a common computer-based response test for both Group A and Group B candidates.

The online application process will begin on February 5, 2026, and conclude on February 20, 2026. Candidates can pay the application fee until February 23, 2026.

Of the total vacancies, 2,365 posts fall under Group A, comprising supervisory and technical roles, while 3,005 posts are allocated to Group B clerical positions.

GSSSB CCE 2026: Steps to Apply

  • Visit the OJAS portal at ojas.gujarat.gov.in
  • Click on Advertisement No. 378/202526 under the online applications section
  • Fill in personal, educational, and communication details
  • Upload the photograph and signature in the prescribed format
  • Submit the application, pay the fee, and download the confirmation page

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and to regularly check the OJAS portal for updates related to the examination schedule and admit cards.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2026
14:42 PM
Gujarat government GSSSB
