RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 Declared; Phase 2 Exam on July 25, Check Cutoff

Summary Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check whether they have qualified for the next stage by downloading the merit list PDF from the official RBI website The Phase 1 examination was conducted on June 13, 2026, and the results were announced on June 25, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the RBI Grade B Phase 1 (Preliminary) Result 2026 for the recruitment of Officer Grade B (General) under the Panel Year 2026. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check whether they have qualified for the next stage by downloading the merit list PDF from the official RBI website.

The Phase 1 examination was conducted on June 13, 2026, and the results were announced on June 25, 2026. The merit list has been published in PDF format and contains only the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Individual scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks will be released separately.

According to the official notification, candidates who have qualified in Phase 1 will appear for the Phase 2 examination on July 25, 2026.

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The examination will be conducted in two shifts, and candidates must appear for all three papers:

Paper I

Paper II

Paper III

RBI said a single admit card will be issued for both shifts, mentioning the examination venue and reporting time. The central bank has also clarified that requests for changes in the examination date, shift, centre or venue will not be entertained.

The RBI has informed candidates that individual Phase 1 scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks will be released separately on its official website. Candidates will be able to access these once the links are activated.

The recruitment process began with the release of Advertisement No. RBISB/DA/01/2026-27 on April 29, 2026. Online applications were accepted from April 29 to May 20, 2026, followed by the Phase 1 examination on June 13.

RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result:

Visit the official RBI website. Go to the "Opportunities @ RBI" section. Click on "Current Vacancies" and then select "Results". Open the RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2026 (General Cadre) link. Download the merit list PDF and search for your roll number.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be eligible to appear for the Phase 2 examination scheduled for July 25, 2026.