Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 Nomination Application Ongoing - Check Eligibility, Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
14:33 PM

Ministry of WCD

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Summary
The Government of India has begun the nomination process for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2026.
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is awarded annually to children who have demonstrated exceptional talent, courage, innovation and commitment.

The Government of India has begun the nomination process for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2026, one of the country’s highest civilian honours for children, and has invited applications from eligible candidates across the nation. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has announced that nominations will be accepted until July 31, 2026.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is awarded annually to children who have demonstrated exceptional talent, courage, innovation and commitment in areas such as bravery, social service, environment, sports, art and culture, and science and technology. Through this prestigious recognition, the government aims to celebrate the remarkable achievements of young individuals who have made a meaningful impact on society through their determination, creativity, resilience and leadership.

The ministry has specified that nominees must be Indian citizens residing in the country and should be between five and eighteen years of age as on July 31, 2026. Candidates who have previously received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in any category are not eligible for consideration. Additionally, the achievement, act or contribution for which a nomination is being submitted must have occurred within two years preceding the nomination deadline.

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The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on December 26, observed as Veer Bal Diwas. During the special event, the awardees will be honoured by the President of India. The award package includes a medal, a certificate and a citation in recognition of the recipients’ outstanding accomplishments and contributions.

Every year, approximately 25 awards are presented across the six identified categories to children who have displayed exceptional excellence or bravery. Since the launch of the award in its present form in 2019, a total of 203 children from different parts of the country have been recognised for their achievements and inspiring contributions.

The nomination process has been made accessible to a wide range of stakeholders. Nominations may be submitted by individuals, institutions and organisations, while children are also permitted to apply through self-nomination. Recommendations can additionally be made by Union ministers, chief ministers, governors, lieutenant governors, Members of Parliament, central ministries, state and Union Territory governments, district magistrates and educational institutions.

Applicants are required to submit their nominations through the official national awards portal (awards.gov.in). The application must include personal details of the nominee, the category under which the nomination is being made, a recent photograph, relevant supporting documents and a concise write-up describing the achievement and its impact. The description should not exceed 1,000 words and must clearly explain the significance and outcome of the accomplishment being recognised.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
14:34 PM
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar ministry of women and child development National Award nominations
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