ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 Exam City Slip Released; Download Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the examinations can download their city intimation slip from the official ICAR examination portal The entrance examinations will be conducted on July 4, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in agricultural and allied sciences for the 2026–27 academic session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance examination city intimation slip for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 entrance examinations. Candidates who have registered for the examinations can download their city intimation slip from the official ICAR examination portal.

The entrance examinations will be conducted on July 4, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in agricultural and allied sciences for the 2026–27 academic session.

The NTA has clarified that the advance city intimation slip is issued only to inform candidates about the city in which their examination centre has been allotted. It is not the admit card, and the hall ticket will be released separately before the examination.

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ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 City Slip: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the examination city slip:

Visit the official ICAR examination website. Click on the 'Advance City Intimation for ICAR PG' or 'Advance City Intimation for ICAR PhD' link available on the homepage. Log in using the application number and password. Submit the details to access the city intimation slip. Download and save the slip, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The city intimation slip only provides information about the allotted examination city.

It cannot be used as an admit card to enter the examination centre.

The admit card will be issued separately by the NTA before the examination date.

Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of the admit card and examination instructions.

The NTA has also advised candidates facing difficulties in downloading the city intimation slip or submitting scribe-related details to contact the NTA Helpdesk through the phone numbers or email address provided in the official notification.