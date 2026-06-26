MPSC Group C Notification 2026 Out For 2,619 Posts; Major Change Announced for State Service Exam

Summary The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC Group C Services Joint Preliminary Examination 2026 notification (Advertisement No. 017/2026), inviting applications for 2,619 vacancies across various state government departments Alongside the recruitment notification, the commission has also announced a significant change to the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC Group C Services Joint Preliminary Examination 2026 notification (Advertisement No. 017/2026), inviting applications for 2,619 vacancies across various state government departments.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,619 Group C posts across various state government administrative branches. The vacancies include posts such as Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist and Industry Inspector, among others.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across Maharashtra.

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The online application process will commence on June 27, 2026, at 2 PM, and candidates can submit their applications until 11:59 PM on July 17, 2026. Applicants must complete the registration process and pay the prescribed application fee before the deadline.

In a separate press release issued on June 25, the commission announced that the optional subject component will be removed from the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination from 2027 onwards.

At present, candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Civil Services (Gazetted Group A and Group B) Main Examination are required to write two papers in an optional subject. This requirement will be discontinued from the 2027 examination cycle.

Explaining the move, the commission said the decision has been taken to align Maharashtra's examination pattern with that followed by several other states, where optional subjects have already been abolished.

According to MPSC, public service commissions in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have already removed optional subjects from their State Services Main Examinations and adopted a more uniform and standardised evaluation system.

The commission said the revised pattern is intended to streamline the examination process and bring greater uniformity in the assessment of candidates appearing for the state's civil services examination.