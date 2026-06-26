Maharashtra Public Service Commission

MPSC Group C Notification 2026 Out For 2,619 Posts; Major Change Announced for State Service Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
13:34 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC Group C Services Joint Preliminary Examination 2026 notification (Advertisement No. 017/2026), inviting applications for 2,619 vacancies across various state government departments
Alongside the recruitment notification, the commission has also announced a significant change to the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC Group C Services Joint Preliminary Examination 2026 notification (Advertisement No. 017/2026), inviting applications for 2,619 vacancies across various state government departments.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,619 Group C posts across various state government administrative branches. The vacancies include posts such as Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist and Industry Inspector, among others.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The online application process will commence on June 27, 2026, at 2 PM, and candidates can submit their applications until 11:59 PM on July 17, 2026. Applicants must complete the registration process and pay the prescribed application fee before the deadline.

In a separate press release issued on June 25, the commission announced that the optional subject component will be removed from the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination from 2027 onwards.

At present, candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Civil Services (Gazetted Group A and Group B) Main Examination are required to write two papers in an optional subject. This requirement will be discontinued from the 2027 examination cycle.

Explaining the move, the commission said the decision has been taken to align Maharashtra's examination pattern with that followed by several other states, where optional subjects have already been abolished.

According to MPSC, public service commissions in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have already removed optional subjects from their State Services Main Examinations and adopted a more uniform and standardised evaluation system.

The commission said the revised pattern is intended to streamline the examination process and bring greater uniformity in the assessment of candidates appearing for the state's civil services examination.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
13:34 PM
Maharashtra Public Service Commission MPSC Vacancies
Similar stories
PSEB

PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Out - Check Full Schedule by Punjab B. . .

NTA

AIAPGET 2026 Exam Date Expected Soon; NTA Likely to Announce Schedule Today

NTA

NEET PG 2026 Aspirants Anxious as Registration Delay Fuels Uncertainty; Check NTA Upd. . .

AP EAMCET

APSCHE Updates on AP EAMCET Result 2026; Asks CBSE Improvement Students to Submit Mar. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
PSEB

PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Out - Check Full Schedule by Punjab B. . .

NTA

AIAPGET 2026 Exam Date Expected Soon; NTA Likely to Announce Schedule Today

NTA

NEET PG 2026 Aspirants Anxious as Registration Delay Fuels Uncertainty; Check NTA Upd. . .

AP EAMCET

APSCHE Updates on AP EAMCET Result 2026; Asks CBSE Improvement Students to Submit Mar. . .

HTET

HTET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Check Allotted Exam City, Admit Card De. . .

WBCHSE

WB HS Routine 2027 Announced: Check Semester III Exam Dates, Timings for All Subjects

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality