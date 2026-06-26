Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA Says OMR Response Sheets Will be Released Separately; More Updates Inside

Summary The clarification comes after several candidates questioned why the OMR sheets were not released along with the provisional answer key The provisional answer key challenge facility is currently available from June 25 to June 28, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that candidates who appeared for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination will receive their individual OMR response sheets separately after the scanning process is completed. The clarification comes after several candidates questioned why the OMR sheets were not released along with the provisional answer key.

According to the agency, the scanning of OMR answer sheets is currently in progress. Once the process is complete, candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view and download their individual OMR response sheets, enabling them to verify the responses recorded during the examination.

Explaining the decision, the NTA said it intentionally opened the provisional answer key challenge window before completing the OMR scanning process in the interest of transparency and to expedite the evaluation timeline.

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"This has been done deliberately, in the interest of transparency, so that every candidate has an early and open opportunity to review the provisional answer keys for all four sets and to flag any question that, in their view, deserves a fresh look," the agency said.

The NTA added that allowing subject experts to examine objections while OMR scanning continues will help speed up the overall assessment process. The provisional answer key challenge facility is currently available from June 25 to June 28, 2026.

Candidates can submit objections by paying a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The agency has stated that the fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid and accepted by the expert panel.

Candidates have also been advised to challenge questions only from their own Question Paper Series Code, which is printed on the cover page of the question booklet that candidates were allowed to take home after the examination.

After the OMR response sheets are released and all objections submitted by candidates are reviewed by the expert panel, the NTA will prepare and publish the final answer key.

The Re-NEET UG 2026 result will be compiled and declared based solely on the final answer key. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding the release of OMR response sheets, the final answer key and the result declaration.