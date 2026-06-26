KEA Website and Helpline Unavailable? Check Announcement by Karnataka Examinations Authority

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced a temporary suspension of all its online services. The temporary shutdown is expected to impact a wide range of online activities managed through the KEA portal.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced a temporary suspension of all its online services as part of a major infrastructure upgrade at the State Data Center. According to the authority, the KEA website and all related online facilities will remain completely inaccessible for a 24-hour period on June 26, 2026. The planned maintenance activity is aimed at strengthening the technical infrastructure that supports the authority’s digital operations and services.

The temporary shutdown is expected to impact a wide range of online activities managed through the KEA portal, including admission-related services, application processes, counselling updates, result-related information and other candidate services. Students and applicants attempting to access the website during the maintenance period will not be able to use any of the online facilities provided by the authority. As a result, candidates have been advised to postpone any urgent tasks until the completion of the upgrade process and the restoration of services.

KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna, IAS, informed stakeholders about the scheduled downtime and appealed to students, parents and the general public to cooperate during the maintenance period.

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In addition to the website shutdown, KEA has also confirmed that its helpline services will remain unavailable throughout June 26. The authority’s support number, 080-23460460, will not be operational during the maintenance window because of the ongoing technical work at the State Data Center. Candidates who require assistance regarding admissions, applications, counselling or examination-related matters have been advised to wait until services resume after the completion of the upgrade.