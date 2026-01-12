Ranchi Schools Revise Timings, Extend Closure for Junior Classes Amid Cold Wave!

Summary Schools in Jharkhand's Ranchi district will remain closed for students up to class six till January 14 in view of the cold wave conditions. The decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.

Schools in Jharkhand's Ranchi district will remain closed for students up to class six till January 14 in view of the cold wave conditions, an official said.

Classes from 7 to 12 will start from 10 am during the period, he said.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students, he added.

Schools in the district were ordered to stay closed till January 8, and then the closure was extended to January 10.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for cold wave conditions in parts of the state, from January 13 to 16.

The alert has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla districts.

