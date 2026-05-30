Rajasthan University

RULET 2026 Result Expected Soon at uniraj.ac.in; Here’s How to Download Scorecard

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2026
14:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access their scorecards online once the result link is activated
RULET is conducted every year for admission to the BA LLB programme offered by the University of Rajasthan

The Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) 2026 result is expected to be announced shortly on the official websites of the University of Rajasthan. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access their scorecards online once the result link is activated.

RULET is conducted every year for admission to the BA LLB programme offered by the University of Rajasthan. Following the successful completion of the examination, candidates are now awaiting the release of their results and scorecards.

Although the university has not yet confirmed an official result declaration date, candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the official websites for the latest updates regarding the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

University authorities are expected to release the results in both PDF and individual scorecard formats. Once published, candidates will be able to download their marks using their login credentials.

RULET 2026 Result: Official Websites

Candidates can check their results through the following official websites:

  • uniraj.ac.in
  • result.uniraj.ac.in
  • uniraj.ac.in/ruletPanel

Applicants are advised to rely only on official university portals for authentic result-related information and updates.

RULET 2026 Scorecard: Steps to Download

1. Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:

2. Visit the official website at uniraj.ac.in/ruletPanel or result.uniraj.ac.in.

3. On the homepage, click on the “RULET 2026 Result” or “RULET 2026 Scorecard” link.

4. Enter the roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

5. Click on the “Search” or “Submit” button.

6. RULET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

7. Download and save the result PDF for future admission and counselling purposes.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for the latest announcements regarding the result declaration and subsequent admission procedures.

Last updated on 30 May 2026
14:36 PM
Rajasthan University Results out UNIRAJ 2026
Similar stories
TSCHE

TG ECET 2026 Results, Rank Cards for Engineering, Pharmacy Lateral Entry Admissions O. . .

CUET UG 2026

Technical Glitch Disrupts CUET UG 2026 at Some Centres! NTA Revises Afternoon Session. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2026 Declared, Region-Wise Cutoffs and Merit List Out -. . .

JEECUP 2026

JEECUP Admit Card 2026 Released for All UPJEE Exam Groups - Check Hall Ticket Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TSCHE

TG ECET 2026 Results, Rank Cards for Engineering, Pharmacy Lateral Entry Admissions O. . .

Representational Image
Economics

Is an Economics Degree Worth It in 2026? Career Prospects, AI Impact and Global Oppor. . .

CUET UG 2026

Technical Glitch Disrupts CUET UG 2026 at Some Centres! NTA Revises Afternoon Session. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2026 Declared, Region-Wise Cutoffs and Merit List Out -. . .

JEECUP 2026

JEECUP Admit Card 2026 Released for All UPJEE Exam Groups - Check Hall Ticket Details

JIPMAT

JIPMAT 2026 Scribe Registration Begins for PwD/PwBD Candidates - Link and Steps

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality