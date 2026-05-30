TG ECET 2026 Results, Rank Cards for Engineering, Pharmacy Lateral Entry Admissions Out

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) can now check their scores, ranks and qualifying status through the official examination portal According to the official notification, the TG ECET 2026 rank cards have been made available online through the official examination website as well as the Eenadu Pratibha education portal

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the TG ECET 2026 results and rank cards today, May 29, 2026, at 3:30 pm. The results were declared by Osmania University on behalf of TGCHE for candidates seeking lateral entry admission into the second year of engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana.

Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) can now check their scores, ranks and qualifying status through the official examination portal.

The examination is conducted for diploma holders and B.Sc. Mathematics candidates aspiring for lateral entry admission into B.Tech and B.Pharmacy programmes offered by participating institutions across the state.

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According to the official notification, the TG ECET 2026 rank cards have been made available online through the official examination website as well as the Eenadu Pratibha education portal. Candidates are required to enter their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to access the result page.

The result document contains subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status and the rank secured by the candidate in the entrance examination.

TGCHE has stated that candidates must secure a minimum of 25 per cent aggregate marks to qualify for a rank in TG ECET 2026. This means applicants are required to obtain at least 50 marks out of 200 in the examination.

The TG ECET score will be used for lateral entry admissions into the second year of B.Tech and B.Pharmacy programmes offered by participating colleges in Telangana.

Officials are expected to announce the web counselling schedule, certificate verification dates and seat allotment process in June 2026. Candidates have been advised to keep their rank cards and academic documents ready for the counselling and admission process