RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Issued - Check Exam Details and Document List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Sep 2025
13:16 PM

Summary
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the 2nd Grade Teacher (Senior Teacher) Recruitment Exam 2025.
The exam, which will be held from September 7 to 12, 2025, aims to fill 2,129 vacancies across multiple subjects.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the 2nd Grade Teacher (Senior Teacher) Recruitment Exam 2025. The exam, which will be held from September 7 to 12, 2025, aims to fill 2,129 vacancies across multiple subjects, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Urdu, and Punjabi.

The RPSC admit card 2025 is a mandatory document that contains crucial details such as exam date, reporting time, venue, and roll number. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance from the official website to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

How to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025

  1. Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “Admit Card” link.
  3. Enter your Application ID and Date of Birth.
  4. Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
  5. Click “Submit” to download and print your admit card.

Required Documents

Candidates appearing for the RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam 2025 must carry the following:

  • Printed copy of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025.
  • A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, etc.).
  • A recent passport-size photograph.

RPSC has urged candidates to carefully verify the details mentioned on their admit cards. They should also report to the examination center well before the scheduled time. In case of discrepancies, candidates must contact the official RPSC helpline immediately.

