Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Releases RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025; Link Inside

Posted on 25 Sep 2025
Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
The RPSC AE Prelims 2025 will be held on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer (AE) Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC AE Prelims 2025 will be held on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on the first two days:

  • Morning shift: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
  • Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
In addition to the main website, candidates can also download their admit cards by logging into the Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, and selecting the Recruitment portal under the Citizen Apps (G2C) section.

RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials as required.
  4. Click on Submit to view the admit card.
  5. Download and print a hard copy for exam day.

Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card, including exam venue, shift timings, and personal information. It is mandatory to carry the printed admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center.

RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

For the most accurate updates, candidates should regularly check the RPSC website or their SSO portal dashboard.

Last updated on 25 Sep 2025
14:00 PM
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) RPSC Admit Card
