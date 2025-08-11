Rajasthan Public Service Commission Begins Application For RPSC SI Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in As per the schedule, the deadline for online application is till September 5, 2025

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) commenced the online applications for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander recruitment from August 10, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1015 vacancies in the organisation.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (AP): 896 posts

Sub Inspector (AP) Sahariya: 4 posts

Sub Inspector (AP) Scheduled Area: 25 posts

Sub Inspector (IB): 26 posts

Platoon Commander (RAC): 64 posts

As per the schedule, the deadline for online application is till September 5, 2025. To be eligible, the applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or posses an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission. The applicant should also have working knowledge of Hindi (written in Devnagri script) and knowledge of the Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link to apply for RPSC Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025

3. Fill in the details to complete the One-Time Registration process if you are a new candidate

4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

5. Fill the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee

6. Download the confirmation page, and save a copy for later use

The application fee is Rs 600 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and Rs 400 for SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy layer) and PwBD candidates.