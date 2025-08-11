RPSC

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Begins Application For RPSC SI Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
13:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in
As per the schedule, the deadline for online application is till September 5, 2025

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) commenced the online applications for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander recruitment from August 10, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1015 vacancies in the organisation.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub Inspector (AP): 896 posts

Sub Inspector (AP) Sahariya: 4 posts

Sub Inspector (AP) Scheduled Area: 25 posts

Sub Inspector (IB): 26 posts

Platoon Commander (RAC): 64 posts

As per the schedule, the deadline for online application is till September 5, 2025. To be eligible, the applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or posses an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission. The applicant should also have working knowledge of Hindi (written in Devnagri script) and knowledge of the Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link to apply for RPSC Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025

3. Fill in the details to complete the One-Time Registration process if you are a new candidate

4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

5. Fill the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee

6. Download the confirmation page, and save a copy for later use

The application fee is Rs 600 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and Rs 400 for SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy layer) and PwBD candidates.

Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
13:53 PM
RPSC Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Similar stories
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Status of Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Explained

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Ch. . .

ISRO

From Rural Jharkhand to Rockets - 28 Girls Head to ISRO’s Space Centre for Academic. . .

Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Begins Application For 700+ Apprentice Posts- Eligibility and Li. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Status of Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Explained

Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Begins Application For 700+ Apprentice Posts- Eligibility and Li. . .

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Ch. . .

ISRO

From Rural Jharkhand to Rockets - 28 Girls Head to ISRO’s Space Centre for Academic. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Registration Opens - Link, Detailed Vacancy and Step. . .

CBSE Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2026: APAAR ID Linking Made Mandatory, Fee Revised

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality