RPSC ASO Exam 2024 Date Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Check Detailed Schedule

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced the examination date for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) 2024 recruitment. The written examination will be held on October 12, 2025, in a single shift from 10 AM to noon. This recruitment drive aims to fill 43 vacancies in the Economics and Statistics Department of the Rajasthan Government.

The admit card for the exam will be released ahead of the examination date on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their application ID and date of birth. The admit card will contain important details such as the exam centre, reporting time, and candidate information.

Applicants must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

After the completion of the examination, the RPSC will release the provisional answer key within a week, allowing candidates to raise objections by submitting valid supporting documents. Once all objections are reviewed, the final answer key and the result will be declared. The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the written examination, followed by a thorough document verification process. Those who qualify in all stages will be appointed as Assistant Statistical Officers in the Economics and Statistics Department, where they will play a crucial role in data analysis and evidence-based governance for the state.