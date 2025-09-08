RPSC

RPSC ASO Exam 2024 Date Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Check Detailed Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Sep 2025
13:18 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced the examination date for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) 2024 recruitment.
The admit card for the exam will be released ahead of the examination date on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced the examination date for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) 2024 recruitment. The written examination will be held on October 12, 2025, in a single shift from 10 AM to noon. This recruitment drive aims to fill 43 vacancies in the Economics and Statistics Department of the Rajasthan Government.

The admit card for the exam will be released ahead of the examination date on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their application ID and date of birth. The admit card will contain important details such as the exam centre, reporting time, and candidate information.

Applicants must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the completion of the examination, the RPSC will release the provisional answer key within a week, allowing candidates to raise objections by submitting valid supporting documents. Once all objections are reviewed, the final answer key and the result will be declared. The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the written examination, followed by a thorough document verification process. Those who qualify in all stages will be appointed as Assistant Statistical Officers in the Economics and Statistics Department, where they will play a crucial role in data analysis and evidence-based governance for the state.

Last updated on 08 Sep 2025
13:19 PM
RPSC Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) exam schedule Recruitment exam
Similar stories
RRB Exam

RRB Paramedical 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to Sept 18- Know Vacancy Details . . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Deploys PG Medical Students Under DRP to Support Flood-Hit Northern States & UTs

WBJEEB

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Exam Registration Begins Today; Know Important Dates Here

APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration; Apply by September 11

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RRB Exam

RRB Paramedical 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to Sept 18- Know Vacancy Details . . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Deploys PG Medical Students Under DRP to Support Flood-Hit Northern States & UTs

WBJEEB

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Exam Registration Begins Today; Know Important Dates Here

APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration; Apply by September 11

AP PGCET 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Registration Closes Today; Web Option Entry from September. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Tomorrow After Court Clears Reservation Row

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality