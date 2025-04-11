Rajasthan Police To Begin Applications for 8148 Constable Posts- Know Eligibility Inside

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Constable (General / Driver / Band) through the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 8148 posts in the organisation

The Rajasthan Police invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Constable (General / Driver / Band) through the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 8148 posts in the organisation. To be eligible, candidates should have passed senior secondary or 12th class or equivalent thereof from a recognised school/ examining body.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 28, 2025

Closing date of application: May 17, 2025

Correction window: April 18 to April 20, 2025

The official noticre reads, “Online applications are invited from the candidates who have passed the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level)-2024 for recruitment to 8148 (Non TSP / TSP) vacant posts of Constable (General / Driver / Band) in various districts / units of Rajasthan Police. This application form is available online at all e-Mitra kiosks operated by Rajcom Info Services Ltd. (RISL)."

The application fee for For General Category and Creamy Layer Category Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class / Applicants from outside Rajasthan is Rs 600. Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section / SC / ST / TSP / Sahariya of Non Creamy Layer Category of Rajasthan will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee.