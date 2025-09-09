Rajasthan Police Exam City Slip 2025 Released - Link and Admit Card Download Details

Summary The Rajasthan Police Department has released the city intimation slip for the upcoming Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now check their allotted examination city by logging in to the official portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Department has released the city intimation slip for the upcoming Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now check their allotted examination city by logging in to the official portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in, using their SSO ID and password or through their application number and date of birth.

The city intimation slip helps candidates confirm their allotted exam city in advance, enabling them to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements before the release of the full admit card. However, this slip does not include details such as exam centre address, roll number, or exam shift. These will only be available on the official admit card.

According to the official schedule, the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 admit card will be issued separately, through the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and will contain important details such as reporting time, roll number, and exam centre address.

The written examination is scheduled to be held on September 13 and 14, 2025, in offline OMR-based mode across various centres in Rajasthan. Candidates are strongly advised to download their admit cards well in advance and carefully verify all the details mentioned on it to avoid any last-minute issues.

Find the direct exam city slip download link here.