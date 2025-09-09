Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 OUT for 10,000 Constable Posts; Download E-Admit Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the written examination can now download their e-admit cards from the official websites — police.rajasthan.gov.in This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,000 vacancies for Constable positions across various units of the Rajasthan Police

The Rajasthan Police Department has officially released the Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 for the recruitment of 10,000 Constable posts. Candidates who have registered for the written examination can now download their e-admit cards from the official websites — police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to an official notice dated September 8, 2025, the written examination for Constable recruitment will be conducted in two shifts — the second shift on September 13, and both shifts on September 14, 2025. The Rajasthan Police has uploaded the e-admit cards for all eligible candidates and has urged wide circulation of the notification through major daily newspapers across Rajasthan.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,000 vacancies for Constable positions across various units of the Rajasthan Police. The examination will test candidates on general knowledge, reasoning, current affairs, and subject-specific knowledge based on the recruitment syllabus.

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in Log in using your credentials (Application ID and Password/Date of Birth) Click on the “Download Admit Card” link Your admit card will appear on the screen Verify all details, then download and print a copy for exam day

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center. Entry without the admit card will not be permitted under any circumstances. The admit card contains key details such as exam center, shift timing, reporting time, and instructions to be followed on the exam day.

For further updates and important notices regarding the recruitment, candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites.