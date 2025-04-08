Rajasthan PET Registration Deadline extended! Check important dates, How to apply

Summary Candidates who wish to appear in the examination login to the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in and submit their application Following the conclusion of the application process, the exam admit cards will be released in due course and the examination will be held on June 15, 2025

The Vardhaman Mahavir Open University (VMOU), Kota has extended the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 registration deadline till April 17.

Candidates who wish to appear in the examination login to the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in and submit their application.

Through this examination, students will be admitted to 2-year BEd course.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to register for PTET 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of PTET 2025 at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Step 2: Click on the Course link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill up the application form with all necessary details

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Submit the application

Step 7: Take a printout of the application

Following the conclusion of the application process, the exam admit cards will be released in due course and the examination will be held on June 15, 2025.