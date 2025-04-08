Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PET Registration Deadline extended! Check important dates, How to apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2025
19:01 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to appear in the examination login to the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in and submit their application
Following the conclusion of the application process, the exam admit cards will be released in due course and the examination will be held on June 15, 2025

The Vardhaman Mahavir Open University (VMOU), Kota has extended the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 registration deadline till April 17.

Candidates who wish to appear in the examination login to the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in and submit their application.

Through this examination, students will be admitted to 2-year BEd course.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to register for PTET 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of PTET 2025 at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Step 2: Click on the Course link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill up the application form with all necessary details

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Submit the application

Step 7: Take a printout of the application

Following the conclusion of the application process, the exam admit cards will be released in due course and the examination will be held on June 15, 2025.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2025
19:02 PM
Rajasthan PTET
Similar stories
Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET Admit Card 2025; Direct Link Here

Karnataka schools

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Out on karresults.nic.in - Pass Percentage & Exam 2, 3 . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam City Slip 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link her. . .

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Download Steps and Score Calculation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET Admit Card 2025; Direct Link Here

Jadavpur University

SRIJAN 2025: Jadavpur University’s Grand Celebration of Technology, Innovation and . . .

Karnataka schools

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Out on karresults.nic.in - Pass Percentage & Exam 2, 3 . . .

Bhawanipur Education Society College

BESC Bonfire’25 Wraps Up with Resounding Success: A Journey Through Time and Talent

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam City Slip 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link her. . .

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Download Steps and Score Calculation

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality