Rajasthan PET Registration Deadline extended! Check important dates, How to apply

The Vardhaman Mahavir Open University (VMOU), Kota has extended the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 registration deadline till April 17.
Candidates who wish to appear in the examination login to the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in and submit their application.
Through this examination, students will be admitted to 2-year BEd course.
How to register for PTET 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official website of PTET 2025 at ptetvmoukota2025.in
Step 2: Click on the Course link available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill up the application form with all necessary details
Step 4: Upload all necessary documents
Step 5: Pay application fee
Step 6: Submit the application
Step 7: Take a printout of the application
Following the conclusion of the application process, the exam admit cards will be released in due course and the examination will be held on June 15, 2025.