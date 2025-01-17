NEET PG Counselling

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Seat allotment Results declared on rajpgneet2024.org

Posted on 17 Jan 2025
The results of Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Seat allotment has been released by the NEET PG Admission/Counselling Board 2024,SMS Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan on its official website. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their results online at rajpgneet2024.org.

Through this counselling eligible candidates will be selected for admission to MD, MS, Post-MBBS DNB and Post-MBBS Diploma courses.

Candidates allotted seats through this counselling round will have report to their respective colleges along with all the required documents and the seat allotment letter.

How to check seat allotment result for Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 counselling?

Step 1: Visit the official website Rajasthan NEET PG at rajpgneet2024.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Allotment list for Round 2

Step 3: A PDF containing the list candidates who have been allotted seats

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout

Candidates will have to visit their respective colleges for document verification from January 18 to January 23, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling
