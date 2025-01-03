Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 counselling Choice Filling process to end on Friday - Details

Summary Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling can fill in their choices at rajpgneet2024.org Through this counselling eligible candidates will be admitted to 1,024 MD, MS and 312 312 MDS seats in Rajasthan

The choice filling process for the Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling Round 2 will conclude on Friday, January 3 on the official website. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling can fill in their choices at rajpgneet2024.org

Through this counselling eligible candidates will be admitted to 1,024 MD, MS and 312 312 MDS seats in Rajasthan.

Earlier the last date for filling in choices for Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling was December 29. However, it was extended to January 3.

The second round of counselling will be followed by a mop up round.

Candidates allotted seats in this round of counselling will have to report to their respective institutes for document verification and complete other admission procedures.

How to fill in choice for Rajasthan NEET PG Round 3 counselling?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET PG at rajpgneet2024.org

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login

Step 3: Login to your account by providing your login credentials

Step 4: Fill in your choices

Step 5: Submit your application