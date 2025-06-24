Rajasthan government

Rajasthan JET 2025 Admit Card Shortly at jetskrau2025.com- Exam on June 29

Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan JET exam 2025 will be able to download their admit cards from the student portal at jetskrau2025.com
As per the schedule, the entrance test will be conducted on June 29, from 11 am to 1:10 pm at selected cities in Rajasthan

The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, is expected to release the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) admit card 2025 today, June 24. Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan JET exam for admission to undergraduate courses in Agriculture and Allied Sciences will be able to download their admit cards from the student portal at jetskrau2025.com.

As per the schedule, the entrance test will be conducted on June 29, from 11 am to 1:10 pm at selected cities in Rajasthan. Candidates need to report to the exam centre between 9:30 am and 10:30 am.

Candidates must note that there will be a single question paper for all candidates. Candidates seeking admission to Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Forestry/ Fisheries/ Food Nutrition and Dietetics/ Community Science have to attempt three subjects of their 10+2 stream.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Rajasthan JET Admit Card
