Rajasthan JET Answer Key Issued at jetskrau2025.com- Result to be OUT on July 16

Candidates who have appeared for JET/Pre-PG/Ph.D. Entrance Examinations-2025 can find the direct link to download through the official website of Rajasthan JET at jetskrau2025.com According to the schedule, the last date to raise objections is till July 7, 2025

The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, SKRAU issued Rajasthan JET Answer Key 2025 on July 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for JET/Pre-PG/Ph.D. Entrance Examinations-2025 can find the direct link to download through the official website of Rajasthan JET at jetskrau2025.com.

According to the schedule, the last date to raise objections is till July 7, 2025. The Rajasthan JET results will be declared on July 16, 2025. The opening date for main online counselling is July 28, 2025. The last date for depositing the online option form fee is August 4, 2025. The first provisional allotment list will be displayed on August 12, 2025. The last date for accepting allotment and depositing the fee of submitting request for upward assessment is August 16, 2025.

The second provisional allotment list will be displayed on August 19, 2025. The last date for accepting allotment and depositing the fee or submitting request for 2nd upward assessment is August 21, 2025.

Rajasthan JET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of Rajasthan JET at jetskrau2025.com. Click on Rajasthan JET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the answers. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The record of JET-2025 Examination would be available up to 90 days from the date of final online counselling.

Rajasthan JET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link