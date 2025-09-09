Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court Stays Order Quashing SI Recruitment Exam 2021 Over Paper Leak Allegations

Posted on 09 Sep 2025
13:46 PM

File Image

Summary
The Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed an order quashing the sub-inspector recruitment exam-2021 owing to allegations of paper leak and involvement of members of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Hearing the appeal filed by Vikram Panwar, a successful selected candidate in the recruitment examination the division bench of Justices Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Sanjeet Purohit stayed the operation and effect of the order of the single judge's bench of the high court.

It was contended before the division bench that there were only few named and identified candidates who leaked the paper and got selected by corrupt means and in case the recruitment is scrapped in entirety, hundreds of candidates who honestly cleared the exam will suffer irreparably.

The appellant sought that they be protected against the implementation of the order by interim measure. The single bench had quashed the entire recruitment process on August 28.

The RPSC in 2021 advertised 859 posts for sub inspector and platoon commander.

Allegations of a paper leak surfaced during the recruitment exam, leading the government to hand over the investigation to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

Over 50 trainee sub-inspectors have been arrested apart from others involved in the paper leak.

A state cabinet sub-committee in its report in the high court recommended not to cancel the exam in 2021.

