CTET 2026 September Registration Ends Today - Correction Window and Admit Card Details Here

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online application window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 examination today. According to the official notification, the CTET September 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online application window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 examination today, June 10, at 11.59 PM.

According to the official notification, the CTET September 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026, across 132 examination cities throughout India. However, CBSE has also indicated that the examination may be conducted on September 5 if the number of applicants exceeds the expected capacity and additional arrangements become necessary.

Following the closure of the application process, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to make corrections to their submitted forms. The correction facility will remain available from June 15 to June 18, 2026. During this period, applicants will be able to rectify eligible errors in their application forms as per the guidelines issued by the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admit cards for CTET September 2026 will be released shortly before the examination. CBSE has stated that hall tickets will be made available for download two days prior to the exam date. Candidates will be required to carry the admit card along with valid identification documents to the examination centre.

The board has reminded applicants that the eligibility criteria for appearing in CTET are prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Candidates are advised to carefully review the qualification requirements before submitting their applications to ensure that they meet all eligibility conditions specified for the examination.

To complete the registration process, candidates are required to visit the official CTET website (ctet.nic.in) or the CBSE portal and select the online application link. Applicants must fill in the required details, upload scanned copies of their recent photograph and signature, pay the applicable examination fee through online payment modes such as debit card, credit card, or net banking, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE has also clarified an important aspect regarding examination centre allocation. According to the board, candidates are not allowed to select their preferred examination city while filling out the application form. Instead, examination cities will be allotted randomly by CBSE based on administrative requirements and seat availability. The board has further stated that requests for changing the allotted examination city after allocation will not be entertained.