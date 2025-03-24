Railway Recruitment Boards releases tentative dates for Paramedical Staff exam- Details here

Summary RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1376 vacancies As per the schedule, the computer-based test will take place from April 28 to 30, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) announced tentative dates for the recruitment examination of Paramedical Staff. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website and check the schedule.

RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1376 vacancies. As per the schedule, the computer-based test will take place from April 28 to 30, 2025.E-call letters or admit cards will be issued four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city intimation link, RRBs said.

“Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre. Candidates, including those, who have verified their Aadhaar during the application submission stage, are requested in their own interest to ensure that their Aadhaar remains in unlocked condition in the UIDAI system before coming to exam centre to avoid inconvenience and facilitate registration and exam-related processes on the exam day,” mentioned the official notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRBs Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Dietician: 5

Nursing Superintendent: 713

Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 4

Clinical Psychologist: 7

Dental Hygienist: 3

Dialysis Technician: 20

Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III: 126

Laboratory Superintendent: 27

Perfusionist: 2

Physiotherapist Grade II: 20

Occupational Therapist: 2

Cath Laboratory Technician: 2

Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 246

Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 64

Speech Therapist: 1

Cardiac Technician: 4

Optometrist: 4

ECG Technician: 13

Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 94

Field Worker: 19

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.