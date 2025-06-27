Railway Recruitment Boards Publishes Exam Dates for RRB ALP 2025- Complete Schedule Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to check the exam date on the official websites of regional RRBs As per the official schedule, the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted on July 15, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) issued the exam date for the Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP 2025 recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to check the exam date on the official websites of regional RRBs.

As per the official schedule, the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted on July 15, 2025. The board informed that the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

Candidates will be able to download e-call letters four days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

RRB ALP 2025: Steps to download exam city slip

Go to the official website of RRB On the home page, click on the link to download the RRB ALP exam city slip or admit card as required Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Check your exam city slip, admit card displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the Aadhaar linked biometric authentication will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.