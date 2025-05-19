RRB Exam

RRB ALP 2025 Extended Registration Window Closes Today at rrbapply.gov.in- Important Dates Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 May 2025
14:05 PM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the extended window to register for the Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP 2025 recruitment examination today, May 19. Interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website- rrbapply.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 9,970 ALP vacancies. According to the schedule, the application window will be closed at 11:59 pm. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is May 21(11:59 pm).

RRB ALP 2025: Important Dates

Dates for modification window for corrections in the application form with payment of the modification fee (details filled in “Create an Account” form & chosen RRB cannot be modified): May 22 to 31 (11:59 pm)

Date for reckoning age limit: July 1, 2025

Crucial date for validity of educational qualifications and all other certifications: Closing date of submission of online application i.e., on May 19

RRB ALP 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit rrbapply.gov.in
  2. Click on the apply link
  3. Create an account if you are a new applicant. If you are an existing RRB exam candidate, login to your account
  4. Fill the application form, upload documents and submit the form
  5. Pay the application fee
  6. Download and save the confirmation page
  7. Take a printout of the same for future reference

RRB ALP 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 19 May 2025
14:05 PM
RRB Exam loco pilot Railway exams
